Edmonton river valley gondola project halted by city council

Edmonton City Council decided to halt the Prairie Sky Gondola project for the time being.

Councillors voted 12-1 to receive the land agreement with the company proposing the gondola only as information and not to approve the lease of city land for the project.

Coun. Karen Principe was the lone vote against receiving the proposed Prairie Sky Gondola land agreement as information only.

Prairie Sky could revisit the proposal but would need to present additional information to mitigate councillors' concerns with the project.

The company wanted to build a 2.5-kilometre gondola from downtown to Old Strathcona, with no taxpayer money contributing to the project.

Several community members told council last week they were concerned about the project's potential impact on the river valley and land considered sacred by Indigenous Peoples at Rossdale Flats.

