EDMONTON -- An Edmonton grocery store employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sobeys' website, a staff member who last worked on March 24 at the Bonnie Doon Safeway is sick.

No other information about the case is known.

Sobeys' policy when an employee tests positive is to close and "deep-clean" the branch, and work with public health officials to trace contact and inform coworkers.

The company has been updating customers online about coronavirus cases in its stores – so far, having notified the public of positive cases in Quebec, Ontario, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

This is the third case at a Sobeys affiliate in Alberta.

A Calgary Safeway employee and a Wetaskiwin Safeway employee tested positive at the beginning of April.

It has also taken a number of precautions, like:

Installing plexiglass as cashier shields,

Reducing store hours and implementing a Seniors Shopping Hour;

Installing floor markers to help customers respect two-metre physical distancing rules; and

Stopping selling bulk foods in self-serve areas.

The Bonnie Doon Centre is closed for the pandemic.