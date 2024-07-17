Edmonton sets heat record for July 17, more record setting days to come

Edmonton has set a new record high for July 17. Temperatures hit 34.0 C Wednesday afternoon, eclipsing the old daily record high of 33.9 degrees from 1920. (The official high will be determined later in the day.)

This is the fourth day of record heat in Edmonton in just over a week. Monday, July 8 and Wednesday, July 10 both set new record highs for those dates and Tuesday, July 9 tied the previous record.

There's a very good chance that Edmonton could see seven consecutive days of record-setting heat (including Wednesday.) Each of the next six days are forecast to be within a degree of the record high or above the record high.

Here's a look at the forecast & record highs for July 18-23.

Aside from the daily record highs, this will likely become the longest stretch of consecutive days above 30.0 C.

There are only three other years with five or more consecutive 30+ days. The record is seven from 2021. This current heat wave could stretch to eight (potentially nine) consecutive days in the 30s.