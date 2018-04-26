

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





An 18-year-old has been charged, after RCMP said Bellerose Composite High School was placed on lock-down earlier this month.

St. Albert RCMP released few details on the incident, but said it happenedon Monday, April 9.

The Edmonton resident was charged with the following offences:

Uttering Threats

Mischief

Public Mischief

The accused is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on Monday, May 14.

“With everything that is going on in the world, we know how traumatic these kinds of situations can be on individuals. Being placed in lockdown can create anxiety [and] uncertainty, but the process allowed all students and faculty to be safe,” Cst. M-J Burroughs said in a statement.

RCMP said the accused will not be identified in an effort to protect the victims.