Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian Open

The triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.

The debut event offers a $1 million purse, with four races over Saturday and Sunday.

The triathlon series begins with a two-kilometre swim in the Hawrelak Park lake, followed by an 80-kilometre bike course and an 18-kilometre run.

For Olympian Paula Findlay, a competitor in the Women’s Pro event Saturday, being so close to home adds a little more incentive to finish at the top.

“I feel extra pressure being the hometown person in Edmonton. I’m trying not to let it affect me too much mentally, but it definitely is a thing,” Findlay told reporters before the race.

“I definitely prefer to race as an underdog, kind of flying under the radar. But coming to this level of an event and having success at it, would kind of confirm that I’ve chosen the right path.”

The Pro Women and both men’s and women’s Juniors race Saturday, with the Pro Men racing Sunday.

It’s an important two days for professional triathletes, as the Saturday and Sunday races are the final qualification for the Collins Cup, which is the flagship event of the Professional Triathletes Organisation.

For Findlay, living local means no shortage of family and friends to cheer her on over the 100-kilometre race.

“Winning in Canada at any time is cool. So especially in Edmonton would be the coolest thing ever.”

Findlay finished the day strong, taking second place and earning a $70,000 purse.