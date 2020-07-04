EDMONTON -- Artists converged on the downtown Edmonton farmer’s market on Saturday to give the area a colourful update.

The sidewalks are now covered in colourful chalk art.

Several local artists took part, including the designers behind the popular sidewalk Monopoly display that was done in Crestwood back in April.

The event is called Chalk the Block YEG, and organizers are hoping the public will get involved.

"The idea is you be inspired to go back to your community and celebrate all that it's given you through this crisis by going to your neighbourhood in front of your home, grab some chalk, create a masterpiece of your own - and just celebrate all that community means to you ," said organizer Elliot Rose.

Artists can get involved by sharing their creations with the hashtag #ChalkTheBlockYEG.

The event runs until July 18.