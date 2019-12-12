EDMONTON -- Eight suspected "street-level" drug dealers have been arrested in Fort McMurray and are facing a total of 17 drug-related charges.

The arrests were made over the course of four days, and included the seizure of $4,500 worth of drugs and cash.

The following people are facing charges:

Shelly Richards, 29;

Kylar Flett, 24;

Cody Decoine, 27;

Chas Marcel, 21;

Shandon Simpson-Whiteknife, 27;

Dakota Donald, 24;

Danielle Wilson, 35;

Jennifer Lacorde, 37.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Kenneth Chapdelaine, 55, on one count of drug trafficking.

The investigations were a partnership between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Wood Buffalo RCMP.

"Undertaking this type of operation alongside our law enforcement partners demonstrates ALERT’s commitment to keeping the community of Fort McMurray safe," said Insp. Sean Boser, ALERT Regional Teams in a written release.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.