Employee shot during armed robbery at Fort Saskatchewan hotel

A hotel employee was shot during a robbery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday night.

At approximately 9 p.m., a man went into the Brant Hotel's lounge, fired a black shotgun, stole cash and discharged the shotgun a second time before he fled in a grey Honda sedan, RCMP said.

An employee who was sitting in the lounge was hit, RCMP said. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The thief is described as 5'8'' to 6' tall and approximately 200 pounds, and he was wearing a black jacket with white letters, sunglasses, a balaclava, a black baseball hat and faded blue jeans.

Witnesses or drivers with dash cam video from the area around 8:45 p.m. are asked to call RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.