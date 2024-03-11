EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Encampment cave' found in Edmonton's river valley: EPS

    Share

    Edmonton police have released video of a cave found by Alberta Sheriffs in the river valley that was being used for shelter.

    "Our Sheriff partners found a hole which was covered up by a piece of steel," said Sgt. Serge Soucy on the Edmonton Police Service website.

    Police said they found one person living inside the cave which was about five feet deep and about 12 feet across.

    An encampment cave was found in the river valley this year. (Edmonton Police Service)

    In the video, the cave was found to have partially collapsed. Police said the person who had been found living inside had been taken to the new Navigation and Support Centre a few days before.

    On Feb. 21, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed to CTV News Edmonton several crews, including the Technical Rescue Team, were called to the area about a cave.

    It's unclear when the cave collapsed, when it was found, and when police took the video.

    EPS said most of the encampments are located in the downtown core and other green spaces around the city but that their size and numbers have decreased as people are connected to supports.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?

    About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Atlantic

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News