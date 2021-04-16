Advertisement
'Environmental conditions' a factor in crash that left longboarder hurt: police
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 7:23AM MDT
A longboarder suffered a broken leg when he was hit in a marked crosswalk at 199 Street and Lessard Road on April 15, 2021.
EDMONTON -- A longboarder has a broken leg but is otherwise OK, according to officials, after a crash Thursday evening.
Police say a Chevrolet Corvette was turning from westbound Lessard Road onto northbound 199 Street when it hit the man.
The 28-year-old had been crossing 199 Street in a marked crosswalk.
The Corvette's 54-year-old male driver was not hurt.
Investigators say "environmental conditions" are being considered a factor in the crash, but not speed or alcohol.
