EPS arrests man wanted on 28 outstanding warrants
Patrick McCarthy, 31, is seen in an undated photo released by EPS. Supplied.
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 2:51PM MDT
A 31-year-old man wanted on 28 outstanding Alberta-wide warrants was arrested in northeast Edmonton Tuesday.
Patrick McCarthy was arrested in the area of 134 Avenue and 43 Street at approximately 8:15 p.m.
McCarthy was wanted on charges of criminal harassment, weapons charges, and other offences.