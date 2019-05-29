Edmonton police are investigating three reports of a stranger approaching children in a southwest neighbourhood.

“It freaked me right out, actually,” community member and parent Emily Milner told CTV News. “I was pretty scared. We actually just moved here like a week ago, so I was a little upset to hear that.”

According to Edmonton Police Service, an older male has approached three children between the ages of six and 10 in McTaggart over the last two weeks.

Police could not say the events are connected.

However, community concern prompted a nearby public school and its board to take preemptive action: Nellie Carlson School has alerted and increased its supervision, and given students safety tips.

“This is a very responsive community and together, we are very confident that the school will provide very effective and proactive safety support in partnership with School Council and the school community,” a statement by the school’s council reads.

EPS is also patrolling the area and recommending parents throughout Edmonton have a safety discussion with their kids.

“It doesn't appear at this particular time that it's crossed the threshold into any criminal behaviour, nonetheless we take all of these reports seriously,” EPS Media Relations Advisor Scott Pattison told CTV News, also reminding the public to refrain from vigilante behavior.

Milner is taking the advice: “I'm just trying to make my kids more aware of it and having open dialogue and just trying to teach them about stranger danger and what to do… if somebody approaches them.”

Edmonton Public Schools continues to provide information to the community through SchoolZone and Facebook.

With files from Amanda Anderson