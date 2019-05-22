Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating weapons complaint in city's northeast
Edmonton police are investigating a weapons complaint in the area of 168 Avenue and 76 Street.
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 8:26PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 9:27PM MDT
A road in northeast Edmonton was closed Wednesday night as police investigated a weapons complaint.
EPS responded to the area of 168 Avenue and 76 Street at approximately 6:05 p.m.
Officers closed 168 Avenue between 74 and 76 Street to secure the scene.