Investigators are looking to speak to a man they believe may have witnessed the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Police have released a photo the witness, Andrew Nicolous Barnett, 19, in hopes the public can assist them in locating him.

They believe Barnett was in the apartment suite near 107 Street and 83 Avenue on Sunday, March 11 prior to or during the stabbing incident that killed Marlon Jair Nunez, 39.

Barnett was visiting Edmonton from Atlanta, Georgia at the time of the incident.

On March 17, Kyle Lauman, 35, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.