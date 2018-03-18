Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS arrest suspect in recent homicide
Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 11:27AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 11:36AM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service has arrested the suspect wanted in relation to the death of 39 year old Marlon Jair Nunez.
Kyle Lauman, 35, was taken into custody yesterday morning, and is charged with:
- Second-degree murder
- Indignity to a body and
- Possession of an offensive weapon
Lauman is accused in the stabbing death of Nunez, who was found dead inside an apartment building in the area of 83 Avenue and 107 Street.
This is Edmonton’s fourth homicide of the year.