

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service has arrested the suspect wanted in relation to the death of 39 year old Marlon Jair Nunez.

Kyle Lauman, 35, was taken into custody yesterday morning, and is charged with:

Second-degree murder

Indignity to a body and

Possession of an offensive weapon

Lauman is accused in the stabbing death of Nunez, who was found dead inside an apartment building in the area of 83 Avenue and 107 Street.

This is Edmonton’s fourth homicide of the year.