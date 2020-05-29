EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Police Service officer is facing charges after allegedly stealing from grocery and retail stores several times this year.

Police say Const. Celia Fratti, a 16-year-old member of the EPS, stole a number of items from two different stores seven separate times between Jan. 4 and May 22.

Fratti allegedly scanned items fraudulently in self checkouts, police said.

She was charged with four counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of fraud on Wednesday.

Fratti has been relieved from duty with pay.

This is not the first time Fratti has faced criminal charges. According to an EPS release, back in 2007, Fratti, then 38, was charged with one count of assault after she allegedly kicked a man who had stolen her vehicle in the head while she and other officers arrested him.