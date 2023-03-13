EPS releases image of suspect in Pizza Hut shooting

A Woodcroft Pizza Hut employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.

According to Edmonton Police Service, a male entered the restaurant near the Westmount Shopping Centre around 12:30 a.m. and shot a 55-year-old man.

His injuries were described as serious and life threatening.

Pizza Hut confirmed on Monday the shooting happened at its location off Groat Road.

"This is a tragic situation, and our thoughts are with all those involved," a Pizza Hut representative said in a written statement.

"Our focus remains on supporting our teammates as best we can during this difficult time. We and the franchisee are cooperating with Edmonton Police Service."

On Monday evening, police released a suspect photo, saying the shooter wore a bulky black coat, tight black pants or jeans, black shoes or boots, and a multi-coloured face covering.

A photo of the person police believe to have shot the 55-year-old Pizza Hut employee (Source: EPS).

An EPS spokesperson called the investigation "very fluid" and said no other details were available.

The business reopened at noon on Monday.

Residents and people who frequent the area say the incident is concerning.

Peter Que-Lee lives nearby and takes his daughter to the nearby Woodcroft library branch.

"It makes me think about looking over my shoulder a bit more, make sure you have your wits about you," he told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"I wouldn't think going to eat at a pizza parlour, you'd have to think about not having your back facing the door. But maybe there's something to be considered there."

Andy Voss works nearby.

"Definitely concerning, and one of the reasons why I try to live outside of areas where there could be people like that," he said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon