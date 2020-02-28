EDMONTON -- Edmonton police will update the public on its plans to use a facial recognition software whose entire client list was stolen this week.

Someone "gained unauthorized access" to Clearview AI's entire customer list without accessing its servers, the company told Daily Beast on Feb. 26.

The company scrapes photos from online platforms for its facial recognition technology.

Edmonton Police Service has previously defended its own plans to use Clearview AI, saying it will implement the software within privacy laws.

Informatics Division Supt. Warren Driechel said the software will take images obtained during criminal investigations and compare them to official records, like mugshots, to help identify suspects.

Driechel will speak Friday morning "in light of the recent Clearview AI data breach."

In January, the New York Times reported Clearview AI had collected three billion images from online in its work with law enforcement agencies. A Canadian police official called it the "biggest breakthrough in the last decade" for identifying young victims of sexual abuse.

However, the company has since been the subject of scrutiny, receiving cease-and-desist letters from several social media giants, including Twitter and Google.

Earlier this month, Toronto's police chief learned some of his officers had been using Clearview AI for months. RCMP recently admitted to using the technology as well. The company is currently being investigated by the federal, Alberta, B.C., and Quebec privacy commissioners.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.