EPS will investigate death of man in police custody

Alberta's police watchdog has not been directed to investigate the death of a man in police custody Friday.

Police say they were called to an apartment near 112 Avenue and 80 Street building Friday night.

Officers say they arrested an intoxicated 49-year-old man and took him to the EPS Detainee Management Unit.

When they arrived, police say the man "suffered a medical event" and died, despite first aid by officers and an onsite paramedic.

The Director of Law Enforcement has directed that the investigation into the man's death will remain with the Edmonton Police Service.