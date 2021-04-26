EDMONTON -- Mounties say a man was fatally stabbed during a home invasion on Ermineskin Cree Nation two weeks ago.

The 51-year-old victim, Ermineskin resident Albert Dean Wildcat, died in hospital on April 15, four days after the attack.

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in his homicide.

VICTIM DIES FROM HOME INVASION INJURY

Maskwacis RCMP were called to the First Nation on April 11 shortly before 6:30 a.m.

According to police, "a number of suspects forcibly entered" the home.

Police originally charged Leon Clark Ermineskin and Justin James Larocque with multiple offences, including aggravated assault. They were being kept in custody until court.

However, the case was passed on to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit when Wildcat died, and the pair were charged with second-degree murder on April 22.

Ermineskin, 25, and Larocque, 33, are due in Wetaskiwin provincial court on April 27.