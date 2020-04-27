EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos confirm that the team has issued layoff notices to staff in "multiple departments" due to COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, we’re not immune to the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 virus. Although difficult and heartbreaking, we had no choice but to take these measures in the face of on-going uncertainty during the pandemic,” team president and CEO Chris Presson said in a statement to CTV News.

The team wouldn't confirm exactly how many workers were affected, but an Eskimos spokesperson told CTV News that the losses were spread out over several departments.

On March 30, the Montreal Alouettes also announced layoffs of "certain administrative employees, as well as football operations employees" effective April 6.

On April 8, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the team hadn't laid off any staff, while also acknowledging the pandemic was taking a toll on the team and league's business model.

The B.C. Lions have implemented staff salary rollbacks of up to 25 per cent and have avoided layoffs so far.

In early April, the Canadian Football League announced its regular season wouldn't be beginning as scheduled at the start of July.

Limitations on the size of public gatherings in a number of CFL cities mean the league is unlikely to begin until September at the earliest.

The league hasn't released its plans, if any, for an abbreviated season as of yet.