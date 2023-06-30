Evacuation order issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire

The evacuation alert for Little Buffalo, Alta., was updated to a mandatory order late Friday night.

High winds caused the wildfire to grow fast and put the community in immediate risk, RCMP said Friday afternoon.

"At approximately 3:00 p.m., RCMP were notified that the fire had jumped the highway and residents of Little Buffalo have no access in the direction of Peace River and must evacuate toward Red Earth Creek if they need to leave," Mounties said in a release.

The Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council urged all evacuees to follow the instructions of authorities and to go to Ventures Hall for further directions.

Residents are asked to take clothes, medications, pets and essentials for at least seven days.

For the latest information on the order, click here.

Little Buffalo is located approximately 450 kilometres north of Edmonton.