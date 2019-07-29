An evacuation order is still in place for a northern Alberta community after flooding last week.

Residents of the Hamlet of Marten Beach and the Martin River Campground were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after significant rainfall in the area caused Highway 88 to be washed out.

Murray Kerik, the Reeve of Lesser Slave River, says the river has gone down, but crews are still in the process of pumping out the water that’s trapped in the area.

“We’ve got hoses running all over the place, and pumps. This way we can do it quickly and get everyone back in permanently,” said Kerik.

About 250 campers were trapped at the campground after the flooding due to the washed out road, but Kerik says they were all able to leave as the highway was being repaired.

A wedding that was scheduled for Saturday at the campground was not able to go ahead as scheduled.

Marten Beach is about 290 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.