Approximately 250 people are stranded at a campground in northern Alberta after flooding washed out the only highway with southbound access.

An evacuation order was issued for the area of Marten Beach, including the hamlet and neighbouring campground on Thursday afternoon because of the flooding.

About 75 people from the hamlet have registered at the evacuation centre at the Municipal District Office, but hundreds of people at the campground haven’t been able to leave.

High waters washed out Highway 88 north of the hamlet, cutting off access to the campground by road.

Officials are using boats and quads to reach the campers, and say in case of an emergency it would be possible to get someone out.

Crews are waiting for water levels to drop before they can assess the highway and start repairs; however there is rain in the forecast for Saturday.

The reeve of the county says the weather tower in the area measured 185 mm of water during the storm on Wednesday that caused the flooding.

Marten Beach is about 290 kilometres north of Edmonton.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.