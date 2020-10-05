EDMONTON -- An Edmonton business has been ordered to stop selling an imported eye drop that contains human placenta materials, according to Health Canada.

Regener-Eyes Ophthalmic Solution is not approved in Canada. It is illegal to import and sell unauthorized health products.

The eye drops were for sale at the Calgary Trail Vision Centre in Edmonton and were recalled on Sept. 28.

The drops may pose serious health risks for consumers.

“Health Canada has not authorized any health product containing human placenta in Canada,” the advisory reads. “Human placenta is a biologic material and can contain infectious agents such as bacteria (e.g. Group B Streptococcus) and viruses (e.g. HIV, or hepatitis).”

Canadians are being advised not to use this product if they have it.

The Calgary Trail Vision Centre has been ordered to stop selling this product immediately.

Alberta’s optometric regulatory bodies have been informed of the unauthorized actions and could take further action against the business.

Approved products in Canada are labelled with an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM).