EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Falling cable caused power outage affecting thousands in south Edmonton

    Power lines. (File photo.) Power lines. (File photo.)
    Share

    Several neighbourhoods in south Edmonton were briefly without power Wednesday afternoon.

    "We recognize that power outages are inconvenient and we thank Edmontonians for their patience," a spokesperson from Epcor said in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

    The lights went out around 3:30 p.m. for nearly 25,000 customers.

    The company said a falling cable at the Ellerslie substation was to blame.

    "That dropped onto lines that were feeding power to two other substations at the time," the spokesperson said.

    "Those lines tripped open and caused the outage," they added.

    Power was restored to some affected areas within 25 minutes with the remaining customers back online in about 45 minutes.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News