Falling cable caused power outage affecting thousands in south Edmonton

Several neighbourhoods in south Edmonton were briefly without power Wednesday afternoon.

"We recognize that power outages are inconvenient and we thank Edmontonians for their patience," a spokesperson from Epcor said in an email to CTV News Edmonton.

The lights went out around 3:30 p.m. for nearly 25,000 customers.

The company said a falling cable at the Ellerslie substation was to blame.

"That dropped onto lines that were feeding power to two other substations at the time," the spokesperson said.

"Those lines tripped open and caused the outage," they added.

Power was restored to some affected areas within 25 minutes with the remaining customers back online in about 45 minutes.