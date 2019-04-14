One of four people involved in a crash on Highway 2 Sunday morning is dead.

Around 2:30 a.m., a 2008 Jeep Wrangler was travelling north on the Highway 2 off ramp at 41 Avenue SW when it crashed into a 2009 Kia Rio.

Police said the Kia Rio was travelling east on 41 Avenue SW on a green light and the Jeep failed to stop at the intersection for a red light.

A 24-year-old male passenger of the Kia Rio died in hospital. The vehicle’s other occupants, a 50-year-old man and another 24-year-old passenger, both suffered non-life threatening injuries. The younger passenger's condition was considered serious.

The 28-year-old man driving the Jeep was not hurt.

The major collision investigations section is investigating the collision. Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors.

Those who witnessed the crash are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.

The overpass was expected to reopen mid-Sunday morning.