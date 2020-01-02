EDMONTON -- Fewer people were killed on the roads in Edmonton in 2019 than 2018, the city says.

There were 14 deaths on the roads last year, including three motorcyclists, three pedestrians, and eight people in vehicles. That number is down 26 per cent from 19 in 2018.

The city says speed is a factor in every crash, so council will be discussing lowering speed limits in February at the Community and Public Services committee in an effort to further reduce deaths on Edmonton streets.