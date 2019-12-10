EDMONTON -- A father and son are fighting cancer together through an exercise program at the University of Alberta.

Terry and James Leskiw are two of 1,500 patients who have participated in the Alberta Cancer Exercise (ACE) program at the school's Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine since it was created in 2017.

James, 42, was diagnosed with brain cancer in March, while his father Terry, 73, finished treatment for prostate cancer in 2016.

"The two of us feed off each other a lot," said Terry. "We enjoy each other's company and the health and wellness is so important to both of us."

ACE offers exercises for people undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment.

"Research shows that exercise has many benefits for cancer patients and survivors, at any stage of their treatment and recovery," said Margie McNeely, the ACE study lead. "The goal of the ACE program is to support cancer patients and survivors to take part in exercise in a setting that feels comfortable and welcoming."

ACE says many participants have reported feeling more energetic and stronger as a result of the program.

It is also offered in Calgary, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

The study ends in 2021.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jay Rosove