Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley

The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.

Smoke and flames could be seen in a wooded area near Kinsmen Park.

In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a fire crew arrived on scene around 1:10 p.m.

"The crew is currently on scene investigating the cause of the smoke."

The fire comes the day after Edmonton's police chief, Dale McFee, said all encampments should be shut down, partially because of the fire risk they pose.