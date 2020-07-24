Advertisement
Fire breaks out at Nissan dealership north of downtown
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 7:10PM MDT
Fire broke out at an Edmonton car dealership on July 24, 2020. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Fire broke out at an Edmonton car dealership on Friday afternoon.
The call came in for Ericksen Nissan at 101 Street and 109 Avenue around 5:45 p.m.
A witness on scene said the blaze appeared to be contained to the service area of the dealership.
Officials have not confirmed any details about the blaze to CTV News Edmonton.