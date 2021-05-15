Advertisement
Fire crews extinguish fire at Alberta Avenue church
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 2:38PM MDT
Fire crews put out a fire at a church in the Alberta Avenue area of Edmonton Saturday afternoon (CTV News Edmonton/Dave Mitchell)
Share:
EDMONTON -- Edmonton fire responded to a small fire within a church in the Alberta Avenue area.
Firefighters arrived to a small fire at 12:40 p.m. Saturday that started in the foyer of the building located around 118 Avenue and 96 Street.
The fire was declared under control at 1:32 p.m. and fully extinguished around 2:00 p.m. Flames did not extend into the pews of the church.
Fire officials said no one was in the building at the time.
There is no word on a cause of the fire.
RELATED IMAGES