Firefighters respond to brush fire outside downtown Edmonton hotel

Firefighters responded to a large grass fire near a hotel in downtown Edmonton Thursday night.

Crews were called to a brush fire outside the Courtyard by Marriott at 9 p.m.

Several photos and videos from the scene showed flames burning in the river valley, near the Courtyard, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and the 100 Street Funicular.

There was some damage to the Courtyard by Marriott patio, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News.

No injuries were reported Thursday night, EFRS added.

Crews remained on scene as of 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire and damage estimate were unknown Thursday night.