EDMONTON -- Chris Kooy, the first person to play the role of captain for FC Edmonton, has died.

Kooy, who was originally from Saskatoon lost his battle with stage four cancer.

He was with FC Edmonton from 2011 to 2013.

The team payed tribute to him in a social media post on Sunday.

Please join us in sending thoughts, sympathy, & love to Sandy & Sloan in their grief to help them through this difficult... Posted by FC Edmonton on Sunday, 23 August 2020

Kooy was 38.