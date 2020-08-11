EDMONTON -- The central Alberta doctor killed in a horrific attack at walk-in clinic has been identified as a father of two.

Police confirmed Dr. Walter Reynolds, 45, was the victim of Monday's attack at Red Deer’s Village Mall Walk-In Clinic.

A 54-year-old Deng Mabiour, who was arrested at the scene, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault with a weapon, and assault of a police officer, Supt. Gerald Grobmeier, detachment commander of the Red Deer RCMP, announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“This was not a random attack,” he said, commenting on the first-degree murder charge.

"An individual went in with a goal, so it wasn’t a random attack. The individual went into the clinic for that purpose."

By the time of the RCMP update, community members had already begun creating a memorial outside the mall clinic.

Bouquets were piled around a black-and-white photo of the smiling physician, along with a balloon that simply read, "Thank you."

In the background, crime scene tape roped off the office's entrance from the public.

The Alberta Medical Association has released a statement expressing its sorrow at losing a member.

I have just learned of this horrific attack on a Red Deer physician. I can’t express my great sorrow for his family, his colleagues and the Red Deer community. The AMA will be reaching out to local medical staff to learn how we can best provide support at this time. 2/2 — Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertadoctors) August 10, 2020

A GoFundMe – which had doubled its $20,000 goal by Tuesday morning – called Reynolds an exceptional person, a “devout father to two amazing young daughters and a loving husband.”

“He loved to run, be healthy and, most of all spent time with his family.”

The fundraiser’s organizer said the money would be used for Reynolds’ daughters’ education.

Grobmeier encouraged all those affected by the killing to seek help.

“Our community is reeling from this tragic event. We encourage everyone involved — the witnesses, the fist responders and family and friends and colleagues of Dr. Reynolds – to reach out to victim services at 403-306-2345 for support during this difficult time.”

FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGE LAID IN DOCTOR'S DEATH

RCMP described the killing as violent and traumatic on Monday, but released few other details including whether the attacker was a patient of Reynolds.

Grobmeier said Tuesday Reynolds and Mabiour did know each other through the clinic, but that police had not previously received reports of issues at the office nor had Mabiour been on their radar.

What police have confirmed is that the attacker used a weapon, and an officer sustained minor injuries arresting one person at the scene.

Alberta RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the case.

Speaking in Camrose on Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney sent wishes to those all affected by the tragedy and thanked police.

"Just terrible news. Everybody’s hearts and minds go out to the family of the loved ones and the coworkers of that physician," Kenney commented.

"I want to commend the police for having responded quickly and alertly to that attack and preventing any other violence, any other victims of that person. By all accounts the person appears to have been deranged. We'll obviously wait for further reports from police in the region."

With files from The Canadian Press