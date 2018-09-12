Four men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot to death in northeast Edmonton in August.

EPS responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 162 Avenue and 51 Street on August 19 at 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside a vehicle with multiple shotgun wounds.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Abdi Ladif Hirsi.

Hashim Abdulkadir Mohamed, 24, Samatar Mohiadin, 20, Amiir Hussen, 20, and Mohamod Mohamod, 18, were charged with first-degree murder.

EPS said information from the public led to the four arrests.