First-degree murder charges laid in northeast Edmonton homicide
Police were called to a parking lot in the area of 162 Ave. and 51 St. just before 11 p.m. Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 4:16PM MDT
Four men have been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot to death in northeast Edmonton in August.
EPS responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 162 Avenue and 51 Street on August 19 at 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dead man inside a vehicle with multiple shotgun wounds.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Abdi Ladif Hirsi.
Hashim Abdulkadir Mohamed, 24, Samatar Mohiadin, 20, Amiir Hussen, 20, and Mohamod Mohamod, 18, were charged with first-degree murder.
EPS said information from the public led to the four arrests.