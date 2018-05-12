Firefighters were called to a home in the Evergreen Trailer Park in northeast Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the fire broke out in the home at about 3:30 p.m. – and firefighters had the blaze under control within half an hour.

Five people and two dogs evacuated from the house, no injuries were reported.

District chief Randy Shakura said the dry and windy conditions created a challenge for firefighters.

“With the wind, it was definitely a concern when we first got on scene,” Shakura said. “You’ve got the wind, and you’ve got the structures are fairly close together and trees are so dry.

“So that was a challenge at the beginning but once we had the fire knocked down it was relatively safe.”

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.