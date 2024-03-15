Flip-flop in regulating mental health counsellors will slow getting urgent services to Indigenous people: Treaty 6, 8
The decision by Alberta to regulate counsellor therapy through the College of Alberta Psychologists (CAP) will not meet the urgency of mental health care required by Indigenous populations in the province.
Letters sent from Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 nations in February to provincial ministers Dan Williams (mental health and addiction) and Adriana LaGrange (health) highlight the “escalating mental health crisis” the First Nations are experiencing.
Grand chiefs Arthur Noskey (Treaty 8) and Cody Thomas (Treaty 6) supported the creation of a College of Counselling Therapy of Alberta (CCTA) to regulate counsellors.
Through regulation, counsellors could be able to provide mental health services funded under the Non-Insured Health Benefits program operated by Indigenous Services Canada.
Both Noskey and Thomas stated they had undertaken collaborative work with the Association of Counselling Therapy of Alberta in the association’s work to create the CCTA.
“Once the CCTA is proclaimed, Treaty No. 8 will collaboratively work long-term with the CCTA and other First Nations, Métis and Inuit to establish cultural safeguards and understandings within the CCTA’s processes, policies and governance. We call on the Alberta government to proclaim the CCTA without further delay,” said Noskey.
Instead, on March 1 the province announced that in the spring sitting it will introduce amendments to the Mental Health Services Protection Act, brought in by the previous NDP government in 2018, to repeal the section that creates the CCTA.
A second legislation, the Health Professions Act, will also be amended to support the College of Alberta Psychologists in regulating counsellor therapy. The province anticipates regulations would be put in place in 2025.
Even after that happens, Indigenous Services Canada will still have to review the regulations “to determine whether the Non-Insured Health Benefits program coverage requires updating,” said department spokesperson Randy Legault-Rankin in an email.
“Until we have further information on the enacted regulations in the province of Alberta, we cannot consider the eligibility of any new provider types nor make operational adjustments to enroll them as licensed service providers.”
But the province’s 2025 date to have regulations in place is doubtful, according to Richard Spelliscy, CEO and registrar with the College of Alberta Psychologists.
“There's lots of heavy lifting to do and we are establishing the parameters of that heavy lifting,” he explained, only two weeks into the process.
CAP is “only in the assessment phase,” he said, with multiple phases to follow, including planning, establishing milestones that must be met, timelines, and a transition phase.
He said the college would also have to collaborate with the province “to secure (financial) resources.”
One directive that has been clear in discussions with the government is “the importance of meeting the mental health needs of Indigenous communities” and so consultation will also be happening, he said.
The move to roll the regulation of counsellors into CAP “was a direction we didn’t foresee,” said Nicole Imgrund, chair of the Association of Counselling Therapy of Alberta
In 2019, the association received direction from the Alberta government to continue its work in creating the CCTA to regulate counsellors. Consultations for the CCTA went ahead, including with Indigenous leaders, before the government brought the work to an abrupt halt in October 2023.
The association has done all the necessary work to become a college, says Laura Hahn, CEO and registrar. Codes of practice and ethics have been developed, and an entry to practice examination has been adopted.
The association has also spent five years “building authentic relationships with diverse First Nations and the Métis Nation of Alberta (to ensure) a regulatory system that would really work in partnership…to address systemic racism, Indigenous racism in healthcare,” said Hahn.
Imgrund and Hahn though are both pleased that counsellors will be regulated, which should eventually lead to counsellors being able to offer supports through the Non-Insured Health Benefits program, and they’re committed to working with CAP.
However, says Imgrund, the association was ready to “stand-up” its own college immediately following a promised provincial proclamation and are now resigned to a slower process.
Expanding the number of Non-Insured Health Benefits program providers in Alberta is desperately needed, said Leigh Sheldon, a registered psychologist and member of Swan River First Nation.
Sheldon operates Indigenous Psychological Services in Edmonton. About half of her team are Non-Insured Health Benefits program providers, including her. Presently, registered psychologists, registered clinical social workers and registered psychiatric nurses qualify as benefits providers in Alberta.
“I have 900 people a month for the past two-and-a-half years really trying to get in for services and even (in January) it increased to 1,300. That's got to say something, right? That's got to mean something,” said Sheldon, who finds having to turn away Indigenous clients “very disheartening.”
And for all those people who haven’t been able to get support, Sheldon believes “this is where we're seeing the connection with homelessness.”
She is hopeful that a college to regulate counsellors will also see an increase in Indigenous counsellors able to provide benefits program services.
“It's really difficult for our people to get access into counseling support,” said Sheldon, who outlined her concerns with the Non-Insured Health Benefits program to Indigenous Services Canada in a letter last September.
She pointed out that the program “reflects a Western view of therapy,” which did not honour Indigenous cultural ways of healing. She also said that Indigenous clients received services from providers who did not understand intergenerational trauma and were not educated on the impacts of Indian residential schools. She also stated that clients found navigating the health benefits program and other health insurances complicated.
The responding letter from Indigenous Services addressed only provider eligibility, stating that once Alberta implemented a new professional college that regulates counselling therapists, the department would be “prepared to consider expanding the region’s Non-Insured Health Benefits mental health counselling services to include counselling therapists.”
Spelliscy says Alberta government’s decision to not create a new college is in keeping with modern regulatory trends of fewer colleges. He said members fund the colleges, so larger memberships provided larger budgets.
“Should legislation and regulations be approved by the Alberta legislature, (Indigenous Services) will undertake a review accordingly of (Non-Insured Health Benefits) eligible mental health practitioners in Alberta,” said Legault-Rankin.
No timeline was offered as to how long that review would take.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Listeria-contaminated mushrooms: More recalls Canadians should watch out for
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for mushrooms that could be contaminated with listeria.
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
B.C. piloted a $25M support hub for special needs children in a remote community. Parents say they're worse off than before
When the B.C. government announced a new centralized service hub to provide an array of therapies for children with special needs in Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii, Hannah Davis couldn’t help but feel skeptical.
She thought she'd never see the stranger she met at the airport again. Then they unexpectedly reunited
It was summer 2015, and Christian was on a solo vacation to Hawaii. She didn’t usually travel alone, preferring to have a gaggle of girlfriends close by – but this trip was an exception.
NEW Melting air fryers, blinds with choking hazard: Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week including Insignia air fryers, wall chargers, and window blinds.
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Police ask residents to shelter in place after shots fired in Penbrooke Meadows
Shots were fired at police officers during an investigation in the community of Penbrooke Meadows on Thursday afternoon, prompting a shelter in place order for nearby residents.
-
Revelstoke RCMP investigate Thursday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Revelstoke hospital Thursday morning suffering from a gunshot wound.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mom launches campaign to support teachers
Nicole Berg, a dedicated mother from Saskatoon, is on a mission to back up teachers in the province.
-
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' hospitalized after medical emergency, condition 'stable': family
A Swift Current girl who has captured the hearts of millions online has been admitted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after an apparent complication.
-
Class action lawsuit seeks justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma by residential schools
A class action lawsuit is seeking justice for those suffering from intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
Doctors urge myth-busting, education to counter misinformation as measles cases rise
A troubling rise in measles cases has a Toronto doctor remembering a little girl who became blind, noncommunicative and incontinent after contracting the virus.
Vancouver
-
Premier Eby on why he changed his mind to offer Surrey more money for police transition
Months into Surrey’s policing saga, Premier David Eby admitted Thursday he's changed his mind about offering the city more money for the transition from RCMP to a municipal police force.
-
Summer-like conditions expected in B.C. this weekend
Warm and dry conditions are expected to sweep parts of B.C. beginning this weekend.
-
Crab meat, fish cakes in luggage that was delayed for several days, traveller gets $780 from Flair Airlines
A traveller who packed crab meat and fish cakes in his checked bag will receive hundreds of dollars from an airline after his luggage was delayed for several days, spoiling the products.
Vancouver Island
-
Unique partnership sees Victoria students create music through computer code
In a hallway at South Park Elementary School in Victoria on Thursday, you could hear the sound of music coming from a classroom. The music was two months in the making.
-
Meteorologists predict daily heat records to be broken in B.C. this weekend
People on Vancouver Island are making plans to head outdoors as a burst of hot weather is forecast to bring daily temperature heat records over the weekend.
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
Toronto
-
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
-
Long COVID Awareness Day: This Ontario researcher felt the symptoms for 18 months
An Ontario long COVID-19 researcher says she is all too familiar with the lasting effects of the condition, which she experienced for 18 months after she got infected.
-
Victims of fatal house fire last week identified as family of 3 from Brampton
Peel Regional Police say they now know a family of three died in a fire which tore through a home in Brampton last week.
Montreal
-
Little boy in desperate need of stem cell donation hopes to find match in Montreal
Fifteen-month-old Leo Kent is in desperate need of a stem cell donation.
-
On and off wet weather for Saint Patrick's Day festivities
After a day of sunshine and double-digit warmth, clouds are expected to start rolling in for the Saint Paddy‘s weekend festivities.
-
Montreal eases housing construction rules related to social housing obligations
The City of Montreal is making changes to its housing policies hoping that it will make the city more affordable. Three years ago, Montreal introduced a new bylaw to require developers to include social, affordable, and family housing in new construction. It is now easing that rule.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police say string of violent robberies involved youths
Three youths have been arrested following a rash of violent robberies.
-
Advocates sound alarm over mining exploration in caribou habitat
Wildlife advocates are sounding the alarm over provincially funded mining activities they fear will put Manitoba's threatened caribou population at risk.
-
Proposed bills aim to crack down on sex offenders and false intimate images in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is proposing tougher anti-crime measures in two bills now before the legislature.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa’s mass killing victims to take place Sunday
It is official. A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m..
-
New uOttawa study suggests universe has no 'dark matter'
The University of Ottawa is challenging the current theoretical model of the universe that suggests it’s made of 'normal matter, dark energy and dark matter.'
-
Here’s what you need to know about Ottawa’s most expensive rental property
The highest-ever residential rental property in Ottawa cost $35,000 per month, according to a luxury real estate agency.
Northern Ontario
-
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
-
As city ponders derelict building bylaw, still no timeline for Sudbury hospital redevelopment
Greater Sudbury is considering implementing a derelict building bylaw that aims to prevent another fiasco like the former hospital on Paris Street.
-
Ontario on the hook for $6B and counting in Bill 124 compensation
Ontario is so far on the hook for more than $6 billion in payments to broader public sector workers as a result of the provincial government's wage restraint legislation being found unconstitutional.
Barrie
-
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
-
Premier Doug Ford to stop in Barrie, Ont., to make housing announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will stop in Barrie on Friday morning to make an announcement.
-
Cocaine and fentanyl drug bust leads to two charged with trafficking
Two men face charges after drug bust in Orillia.
Kitchener
-
Former employees claim Kitchener, Ont. grocer hasn't paid them
Several people have come forward claiming they worked at Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener but haven’t been paid wages by the grocery company.
-
Crash knocks out power in Uptown Waterloo
A crash in Uptown Waterloo caused a minor power outage Friday morning.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash on busy Kitchener road
A woman has died following a crash on King Street in Kitchener.
London
-
Triple-fatal crash in Huron County
Emergency responders were called to what OPP say was a serious collision east of Wingham on Thursday afternoon.
-
Pride crosswalk damaged, police looking for suspect
Oxford County OPP are investigating in the town of Blandford-Blenheim after a vehicle was seen leaving tread marks on a pride cross walk. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.
-
Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver
Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h. Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
Windsor
-
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
-
Drugs seized using search warrant in Chatham
Fentanyl and cocaine have been seized as part of an investigation in Chatham. On Thursday, police used a search warrant on Park Avenue West.
-
Chatham man turns himself in following February assault
The initial incident happened on Feb. 19 when police responded to a call where a woman was walking on Dover Street when she got into an argument with a man.
Atlantic
-
N.S. risks losing dozens of physicians over a potential new policy
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia are drafting the Professional Standard Regarding Conscientious Objection, which includes a policy that would force doctors to provide an ‘effective referral’ for surgical or medical treatments that go against their values or beliefs.
-
Price of diesel drops 11.5 cents in New Brunswick
There were minimal changes to prices at the pumps in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, and New Brunswick saw a significant drop in the price of diesel.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in North Preston, N.S., shooting
An 18-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in North Preston, N.S., Thursday evening.