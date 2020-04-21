Crews are working on a section of Highway 28 near Redwater that has flooded.

All lanes of the highway between Highway 63 and Range Road 221 are closed to traffic.

The highway is expected to remain closed for a few days as they make repairs.

According to a crew member, an older culvert was unable to contain the additional water flow.

Many areas are experiencing flooding, including Peace River, Grande Prairie and Sexsmith.

All active alerts in the province are listed online.