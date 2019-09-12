

CTV News Edmonton





The flu vaccine could be delayed in Alberta this year. The vaccine is supposed to become available to high-risk individuals starting Oct. 15 and to the general public on Oct. 21, but Alberta Health Services says those dates are dependent on vaccine availability.

Availability dates have already been pushed back waiting for the World Health Organization to select a flu strain. AHS says the delay has also caused interruptions in the availability of supply.

In the event of a delay, AHS says immunizing high-risk individuals through outreach programs will take priority over public clinics.

High-risk individuals are defined by AHS as anyone who has health problems like lung or heart conditions, diabetes, etc., those who are 65-years-old and up or are living in a care facility, children under 5-years-old, pregnant women and the Indigenous.