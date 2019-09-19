

A sentencing hearing is set to get underway Thursday afternoon for former Needle Vinyl Tavern owner James Leder who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an employee.

Leder was the co-owner of the Needle Vinyl Tavern on Jasper Avenue when former employee Brittany Lyne Rudyck posted on social media that Leder had drunkenly groped her.

The incident happened in March of 2017 and Rudyck quit her job in November of that year. She filed a complaint with Edmonton police soon after leaving.

Leder was charged with sexual assault and pleaded guilty in June.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. MDT.