Former St. Albert pediatrician to resume practice despite sexual assault charges against minor
A physician's stethoscope is shown in this file photo.
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 3:45PM MDT
A former St. Albert physician charged with sexual assault will be allowed to continue his practice under the supervision of a chaperone.
On May 13, the College Physicians of Alberta suspended Dr. Ramneek Kumar's practice permit after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor. The accusations do not involve patients, and did not happen in a clinical setting.
The Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta stayed that decision last week, and will let Kumar, who is now practicing in Calgary, continue to see patients with a chaperone present.
Kumar also has to post signage in his clinic stating a chaperone must be present for all patient visits.