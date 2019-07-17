A former St. Albert physician charged with sexual assault will be allowed to continue his practice under the supervision of a chaperone.

On May 13, the College Physicians of Alberta suspended Dr. Ramneek Kumar's practice permit after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor. The accusations do not involve patients, and did not happen in a clinical setting.

The Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta stayed that decision last week, and will let Kumar, who is now practicing in Calgary, continue to see patients with a chaperone present.

Kumar also has to post signage in his clinic stating a chaperone must be present for all patient visits.