

Angie Mellen, CTV News Edmonton





Four people are facing numerous charges following a multi-agency investigation which lead to a series of drug seizures.

Red Deer RCMP along with the Calgary Police Service, Rocky Mountain RCMP and Didsbury RCMP executed the search warrants in the four communities on June 7.

Numerous drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, and cannabis were seized. As well, four weapons and over $74,000 were brought in.

“This is a significant drugs seizure for Red Deer and Central Alberta,” said Red Deer RCMP Superintendent Gerald Grobmeier.

“This seizure was the direct result of a coordinated effort across partner agencies, which demonstrates the effectiveness of shared intelligence between police agencies. We’re all working toward the same goals of crime reduction, and we see many of the same repeat offenders crossing jurisdictions, so it’s imperative that we work smarter than the criminals.”

Robert Lamency, 45, from Calgary; Michelle Geeregat, 32, from Sylvan Lake; Andy Lau, 21, from Calgary; and David Callan, 66, from Rocky Mountain House are facing numerous charges ranging from possession of stolen property to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.