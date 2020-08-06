EDMONTON -- A Drayton Valley man is facing charges after he allegedly defrauded a not-for-profit organization of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In September 2018, the RCMP received a complaint the organization's treasurer had stolen more than $200,000 over a four-year period.

Eric Paul Butz, 35, was charged with fraud over $5,000, forgery and uttering forged documents.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.

Butz worked as a Certified Chartered Accountant at the time of the alleged offence and police are asking the public if there was suspicious financial activity in accounts handled by him.

According to Chartered Professional Accountants Alberta, Butz's licence was temporarily suspended on Nov. 15, 2018.

Their summary of sanction agreement from 2019 says Butz admitted to the following allegations of unprofessional conduct:

"From January 2015 to September 2018, while Treasurer of the R.C., wrote to himself or to Eric Butz Professional Corporation 123 cheques, including 26 cheques for which he forged the signature of R.C. signing authority, for a total of approximately $200,000 from the R.C.’s bank accounts for his personal benefit, when he knew or ought to have known that he was not entitled to do so."

As a result, his registration was cancelled and he was asked to pay a $17,000-fine and a $5,500-fine within 180 days.