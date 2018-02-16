A mild end to the week with temperatures near average today.

However, colder air will drop back in for the weekend.

We'll be around -5 and breezy in Edmonton this afternoon.

By this evening, we'll slide to the -12 range and then we wake up to temperatures in the -15 to -20 range Saturday.

Sunday and Monday mornings - temps in the -20s.

Daytime highs will be in the -10 to -15 range in Edmonton and surrounding areas through the weekend and into early next week.

 

Precipitation Outlook:

Some flurries and light snow in the Edmonton area this morning will end this afternoon.

Western Alberta gets some snow today and then another shot of snow late Saturday/early Sunday.

10-20cm of snow is possible in the foothills and mountains.  Up to 30cm is possible in SW Alberta by Sunday morning.

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries this morning & midday.

Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon & breezy.

Temperature slipping a bit late-morning & then climbing again.

3pm:  -5

6pm:  -8

 

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm:  -12

 

 

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -17

Afternoon High:  -12

 

 

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  -20

Afternoon High:  -13

 

 

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  -22

Afternoon High:  -11

 

 

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -18

Afternoon High:  -10

 

 

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  -20

Afternoon High:  -11