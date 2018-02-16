A mild end to the week with temperatures near average today.

However, colder air will drop back in for the weekend.

We'll be around -5 and breezy in Edmonton this afternoon.

By this evening, we'll slide to the -12 range and then we wake up to temperatures in the -15 to -20 range Saturday.

Sunday and Monday mornings - temps in the -20s.

Daytime highs will be in the -10 to -15 range in Edmonton and surrounding areas through the weekend and into early next week.

Precipitation Outlook:

Some flurries and light snow in the Edmonton area this morning will end this afternoon.

Western Alberta gets some snow today and then another shot of snow late Saturday/early Sunday.

10-20cm of snow is possible in the foothills and mountains. Up to 30cm is possible in SW Alberta by Sunday morning.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries this morning & midday.

Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon & breezy.

Temperature slipping a bit late-morning & then climbing again.

3pm: -5

6pm: -8

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -12

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -11

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -10

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -11