Friday WxBlog: February 16
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 6:54AM MST
A mild end to the week with temperatures near average today.
However, colder air will drop back in for the weekend.
We'll be around -5 and breezy in Edmonton this afternoon.
By this evening, we'll slide to the -12 range and then we wake up to temperatures in the -15 to -20 range Saturday.
Sunday and Monday mornings - temps in the -20s.
Daytime highs will be in the -10 to -15 range in Edmonton and surrounding areas through the weekend and into early next week.
Precipitation Outlook:
Some flurries and light snow in the Edmonton area this morning will end this afternoon.
Western Alberta gets some snow today and then another shot of snow late Saturday/early Sunday.
10-20cm of snow is possible in the foothills and mountains. Up to 30cm is possible in SW Alberta by Sunday morning.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Cloudy with a few flurries this morning & midday.
Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon & breezy.
Temperature slipping a bit late-morning & then climbing again.
3pm: -5
6pm: -8
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: -12
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -12
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -13
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -11
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -10
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -11