Funicular reopens after $16,000 repair job to fix vandalism
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 6:03PM MDT
Edmonton's funicular was closed on June 22, 2020. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s river valley funicular reopened late Monday afternoon after it was vandalized two weeks ago.
The attraction was closed on June 22 after someone smashed all but one panel of glass.
The initial costs of the repairs are over $16,000 with more expected indirect costs.
A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with mischief over $5,000.