Furniture donations needed to support Ukrainian newcomers in Edmonton
An organization helping Ukrainian newcomers settle into their new lives in Edmonton is hosting a furniture donation blitz to help restock their warehouse.
For nearly 10 months, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council has been operating a furniture depot in a northwest warehouse, supplying newcomers with essentials to set up their homes.
While many people enjoyed a break over the holidays, Ukrainian newcomers fleeing the continued Russian invasion continued and the supply of mattresses, couches, and kitchen tables has depleted.
Approximately 35 families utilize the free warehouse weekly, and most need at least three mattresses, explained Orysia Boychuk, UCC-APC president.
"The need continues," she said. "There's a lot of pressure and demands on families arriving."
"This is a little way to help get them started. We feel this is really critical, so they are not sleeping on the floor."
Donations of furniture are desperately needed, Boychuk said, in addition to volunteers to help sort and prepare the gently used household items for their new owners.
The whole operation is housed in the Boilermakers Lodge 146 building near the High Park Industrial area.
That space was donated to the UCC-APC by the local chapter of the international labour union as a way to help Ukrainians affected by the invasion.
"We are very, very glad we could help," said Hugh MacDonald, the lodge's business manager.
UCC-APC volunteers move mattresses in the Boilermakers Lodge 146 building (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).
MacDonald said that as soon as the invasion began last February, the union membership voted to donate $10,000 to support the UCC-APC. When he went to present the cheque, he saw how small the Ukrainian non-profit cultural association's office space was.
"I thought, my gosh, they need more space," MacDonald added. "And we had more space."
"This space is big enough for us to carry on with our routine training programs and also allow the Ukrainian Canadian Congress to use it as a much-needed furniture depot."
Yulia Borovska arrived in Edmonton last May with her family and relied on the furniture depot.
"We really appreciate all people who donate here to the warehouse because it's very important for newcomers to have the things they need for daily life," she told CTV News Edmonton.
Volunteers move furniture at the UCC-APC furniture depot for Ukrainian newcomers (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).
She now volunteers at the depot as a way to give back to the community that helped her. On top of helping, it acts as a way to meet fellow newcomers.
"It's difficult to start your life from scratch because you can't fit your previous life in your suitcase," said Zhenia Lubinets, a fellow volunteer and newcomer who arrived in September.
"You need everything," she added. "It's a good thing to know that you are not alone in a foreign country."
To volunteer, donate, or for more information, visit the UCC-APC's website.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian police chiefs speak out on death of Black man beaten by U.S. officers
Canadian police chiefs condemned on Friday the death of a Black man who was savagely beaten by police during a traffic stop in the United States, saying the officers involved must be held accountable.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the unit whose officers beat to death Tyre Nichols as the nation and the city struggled to come to grips with video showing police pummelling the Black motorist.
Listening to personal testimonies may deter students from vaping, study finds
According to a new study, showing university students the health risks of vaping through experts and personal testimonies can help deter them from using e-cigarettes.
Health Canada sticks with Evusheld despite U.S. FDA dropping the COVID drug
Health Canada says it will continue to recommend COVID-19 prevention drug, Evulsheld, despite U.S. FDA pulling back its emergency use authorization due to concerns around its efficacy against Omicron subvariant 'Kraken.'
Germany won't be a 'party to the war' amid tanks exports to Ukraine: Ambassador
The German ambassador to Canada says Germany will not become 'a party to the conflict' in Ukraine, despite it and several other countries announcing they'll answer President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's pleas for tanks, possibly increasing the risk of Russian escalation.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.
What we know -- and still don't know -- about what led to Tyre Nichols' death
Tyre Nichols was hospitalized after he was pulled over on January 7, police have said. Five Memphis Police Department officers, who also are Black, were fired after an internal investigation and are facing criminal charges, including second-degree murder.
Calgary
-
Convoy of Albertans make a 'Coutts Loop' in border town to mark 1-year anniversary of blockade
A convoy of Albertans marked the one-year anniversary of the Coutts border blockade in the tiny southern Alberta border town Saturday.
-
SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning
An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.
-
Winter in the Woods Festival warms up Bragg Creek
Bragg Creek residents braved the cold Saturday to raise money for a local hot-spot.
Saskatoon
-
Fire and police respond to roof collapse in northwest Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) called in the fire department to inspect a building in the city’s northwest early Saturday morning.
-
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
-
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider, David Albright, dead at 63
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and 1989 Grey Cup Champion, David Albright, has died. He was 63.
Regina
-
'Everyone can curate their own style': Vintage trends keeping fashion in the past
A local market in Regina is highlighting the growing trend of buying vintage clothes, shoes and more.
-
Pair of speeders caught around Regina, leading to more than $1k in fines
Police around the Queen City had a busy start to the weekend, as two vehicles were caught speeding heavily in the span of 24 hours.
-
'A long period of extreme wind chill': Environment Canada warns of deep freeze in Sask.
An Arctic air mass is settling in over the eastern prairies, and Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold conditions.
Atlantic
-
Faculty at Cape Breton University go on strike to back demands for higher wages
Some faculty members at Cape Breton University have walked off the job. Their strike started Friday, with the faculty's union saying the administration has disrespected it at every turn, leading to a large number of labour grievances.
-
Nova Scotians hopeful new medical school will relieve health-care crisis
A day after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced a second medical school for the province, people around Cape Breton are still celebrating.
-
New cranes in Saint John to double port capacity
The arrival of two new cranes in Saint John, N.B. is changing the city’s skyline and doubling the port’s capacity.
Toronto
-
$3.85M 'opulent McMansion' sits on the market in Toronto as longtime tenants displaced
The transformation of a house in downtown Toronto – from a multi-unit with below market rent to a luxury single-family home – is not an anomaly. But rather, housing and legal experts say it is emblematic of why a housing crisis continues to grip the city.
-
Man allegedly assaults TTC streetcar riders in downtown Toronto
A man allegedly assaulted riders on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto on Saturday, according to Toronto police.
-
Ontarians can get money back with these personal income tax credits
While the deadline to file your taxes is months away, there are some personal tax credits Ontarians may qualify for that require some time pilfering through receipts to get them.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area private school teacher arrested in connection with child pornography
Parents at a private school on Montreal's South Shore received a disturbing letter Friday night informing them a teacher had been arrested in connection with child pornography. Gilles Croteau is a math teacher at Collège Trinité, a high school in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
Woman in her 30s seriously injured in Lachine stabbing; man, 47, arrested
A woman in her 30s was stabbed and seriously injured in Montreal's Lachine borough Saturday morning. A 47-year-old man was arrested. Montreal police (SPVM) could not confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.
Ottawa
-
15 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers issued 81 parking tickets and 20 Provincial Offences Notices on Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here's when Ottawa will see 10 to 15 cm of snow this weekend
More snow is on the way this weekend, as city crews continue to clean up the nearly 30 cm that has fallen since Wednesday.
-
Ottawa one of the least expensive capital cities for homebuyers, report suggests
Ottawa is one of the least expensive capital cities for homebuyers, according to numbers crunched by a UK-based insurance company.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very happy about the decision': Resident reacts to judge dismissing region’s bid for encampment injunction
The Region of Waterloo has lost a court bid for an injunction to evict residents of an encampment on municipally owned land at Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener.
-
Elora drag queen show organizers hopeful for conflict free night despite online pushback
A drag queen show in Elora will continue Saturday night as planned, despite organizers saying concerns were raised after online comments targeted the event.
-
Mother Nature brings ideal conditions as Winterloo returns to Uptown Waterloo
With art displays and activities to bring out the best of winter for a one-day festival of fun, Winterloo has returned after three years of pandemic alterations.
Northern Ontario
-
Protests planned this weekend in North Bay to mark the anniversary of the ‘Freedom Convoy’
Northern supporters of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ mark the anniversary of last winter's demonstrations across Canada by holding a gathering of their own this weekend in North Bay.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels. W5's documentary 'Narco Avocados' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
-
Saving Laurentian University's green space
More than 50 people came out on Saturday for a walk, organized by the Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury through the Laurentian University 'green space.' The 200 hectare piece of land has been a concern for many, given the questions around the university's financial stability and debts.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Two charged in North Point Douglas assault
Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.
-
Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts
Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Advocates anticipate this year's Metro Vancouver Homeless Count will be higher than previous years'
Advocates are predicting this year's Metro Vancouver Homeless Count will be higher than previous years' due to lingering impacts from the pandemic, job losses and inflation.
-
Vancouver city council to consider $110K grant for fire safety in SROs
The number of structure fires in single room occupancy buildings in Vancouver has increased dramatically in recent years, according to firefighters. A proposal coming to city council this week aims to help change that trend.
-
Transit bus attacked with '5-foot-long metal fence post' in Vancouver, police say
Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating after a "five-foot-long metal fence post" was thrown at the windshield of a bus in Vancouver Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Downtown road closures planned for Victoria Chinese New Year parade
Road closures are planned for downtown Victoria on Sunday as lion dancers take to the streets to celebrate Chinese New Year.
-
Victoria nurse reprimanded for drinking on the job, encouraging others to do so
A Victoria nurse who drank alcohol at his workplace and encouraged subordinates to do the same has been reprimanded by his professional college.
-
Plush monkey inspires Olympic swimmer to write children's book
Before we can appreciate the important role a plush toy named Monkey Guy has played in Elaine Tanner’s life, we need go back to when people started calling her Mighty Mouse.