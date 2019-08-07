Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, August 8, and CTV News Edmonton's Josh Classen got an early taste of the annual fundraiser at the Stollery Children's Hospital Wednesday.

Classen joined the kids at the Stollery for Blizzards on the Beach for a cool treat.

On Miracle Treat Day, 100 per cent of proceeds from each Blizzard treat sold at participating Dairy Queen locations are donated to Children's Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

The Stollery has received more than $6 million since the fundraiser began in 2001, helping to fund specialized equipment, research and programs.

Northern Alberta consistently sells the most Blizzards – and raises the most money – on Miracle Treat Day each year.