Giant Oilers numbers return for playoffs

They're back.

Giant Oilers numbers are beginning to appear around Edmonton for the playoffs.

The mystery started during last year's playoff run when several orange numbers, including Connor McDavid's 97, were put up across the city.

Two numbers have been seen in Edmonton so far this postseason: Evander Kane's and Mattias Ekholm's.

Kane's 91 was spotted at the Canada Golf Card Driving Range and Mini Golf in south Edmonton, and Ekholm's 14 was seen near Snow Valley.

It's unclear who's behind what's become a playoff tradition, but fans will be on the lookout for more giant signs as the Oilers' run continues.