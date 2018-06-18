More than 1,000 trees may have to be cut down to make way for the Valley Line West LRT.

A report presented to the executive committee Monday revealed 1,120 trees in direct conflict with the proposed construction could be relocated or removed from the 14-kilometre stretch. An extra 595 in close proximity to LRT construction are also in jeopardy.

Residents who live near the Valley Line West LRT have taken their concerns to city hall.

“Trees are the true heritage of this neighbourhood,” Glenora resident Bruce Dancik said. “We don’t value our urban forest enough.”

Others argue the city is not taking the environmental consequences seriously.

“I don’t think the environmental concerns of the project have been thoroughly investigated enough,” Christine Lefebvre with the Old Glenora Conservation Association said.

Scott McKeen, the councillor who asked for this report, says it’s not too late to revise the design, but knows difficult decisions will have to be made to complete construction.

“When you’re putting Edmonton’s largest public works project through existing communities, there will be some pain,” McKeen said.

The project is in the final stages of the design process, and construction is expected to take five years once funding is secured.

With files from Bill Fortier